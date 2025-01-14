Left Menu

Floral Showers Grace Maha Kumbh: A Petal-Perfect Celebration

Rose petals were showered on devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela during the Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti. The Uttar Pradesh government's horticulture department organized the floral displays following directions from Yogi Adityanath, ensuring an abundant supply of petals for the bathing rituals.

Rose petals gracefully descended over devotees during the 'Amrit Snan' at the Maha Kumbh on Makar Sankranti, transforming the ghats and akharas at the Sangam bank with vibrant colors. As they bathed in the petals, the devotees chanted in reverence, invoking Jai Shri Ram and Har Har Mahadev.

The Uttar Pradesh government revealed that the Horticulture Department, acting on orders from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, had meticulously planned for the floral displays. Special arrangements were made to gather and preserve enough rose petals to guarantee an unbroken cascade during the major bathing festivals.

Preparations included securing approximately 20 quintals of rose petals for each significant 'snan parv' (bathing ritual) of the Maha Kumbh Mela. The department ensured a robust supply for the first two days, procuring over 40 quintals for the 'Paush Purnima Snan', marking the beginning of the grand event.

The Maha Kumbh, making its return after a 12-year hiatus, commenced on the sacred banks of Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. It will continue until February 26, drawing in staggering numbers of devotees, with 1.75 crore immersing themselves in the holy waters on the opening day alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

