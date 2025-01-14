KLF Book Awards Unveils Longlist of Literary Excellence

The Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) Book Awards has released its longlist for the fourth edition, bringing attention to outstanding literature. Among the noted authors are Vikram Swarup and Upamanyu Chatterjee, making their mark across a spectrum of categories in both English and Hindi languages.

Celebrating works that span fiction, nonfiction, poetry, children's literature, business, translations, and debut categories, the awards highlight titles such as Vikas Swarup's 'The Girl with Seven Lives' and Vikram Sampath's 'Tipu Sultan: The Saga of Mysore's Interregnum (1760-1799)'. The awards recognize literary excellence with prize money of Rs one lakh per category.

The longlist includes 32 English titles and diverse Hindi works set to inspire meaningful conversations. The shortlist will be unveiled on January 30, with winners announced on February 15 at the India International Centre, reinforcing the festival's vision of using literature to shape a more connected world.

