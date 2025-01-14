Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Global Spotlight with Marathon and Cultural Festival

Arunachal Pradesh is gearing up to host two major events, the Golden Pagoda Marathon and Bharat Lok Sangeet - Arunachal Utsav 2025, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday.

The marathon and cultural festival, scheduled for February 9-11, aim to attract athletes and culture enthusiasts globally, showcasing Namsai's landscapes.

These initiatives, focused on boosting tourism and economy, will highlight the state's heritage, with officials urged to involve local youth and ensure proper accommodations for guests.

(With inputs from agencies.)