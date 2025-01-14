Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Global Spotlight with Marathon and Cultural Festival
Arunachal Pradesh is preparing for the Golden Pagoda Marathon and Bharat Lok Sangeet - Arunachal Utsav 2025, set to showcase its cultural identity and scenic beauty. The events, starting February 9, aim to boost tourism and the local economy through sports and cultural celebrations.
Arunachal Pradesh is gearing up to host two major events, the Golden Pagoda Marathon and Bharat Lok Sangeet - Arunachal Utsav 2025, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday.
The marathon and cultural festival, scheduled for February 9-11, aim to attract athletes and culture enthusiasts globally, showcasing Namsai's landscapes.
These initiatives, focused on boosting tourism and economy, will highlight the state's heritage, with officials urged to involve local youth and ensure proper accommodations for guests.
