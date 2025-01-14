Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Clears Actress Ragini Dwivedi in Drug Case

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed criminal charges against Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi, citing a lack of substantiating material evidence. Justice Hemant Chandanagoudar ruled that proceeding without evidence constitutes an abuse of legal process. Charges against co-accused Prashant Ranka were also quashed.

Updated: 14-01-2025 23:43 IST
The Karnataka High Court has cleared Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi of all criminal charges in a drug-related case. The prosecution failed to present substantial evidence against the actress, according to the court's ruling.

Justice Hemant Chandanagoudar delivered the verdict, stating that the continuation of the proceedings without adequate evidence amounted to an abuse of the legal process. Similar charges against co-accused Prashant Ranka were also dismissed.

Dwivedi was among several Kannada film industry figures arrested in September 2020 following allegations linked to organised parties and drug sales. Her case was initiated based on a statement by co-accused B K Ravishankar.

