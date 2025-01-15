Biden Secures Nature's Legacy with Monument Designations in California

In a significant conservation move, President Joe Biden announced the designation of two new national monuments in California. These protected areas aim to honor Native American tribes and shield over 3,200 square kilometers of land from mining and drilling.

The Los Angeles wildfires delayed Biden's initial plans to announce these designations in California. Instead, the announcement took place at the White House. The president stressed the importance of protecting natural wonders amid increasing climate challenges.

The Chuckwalla and Sattitla Highlands National Monuments, home to rare species, will no longer be subjected to energy exploration. This marks a crucial part of Biden's broader initiative to conserve U.S. lands and waters.

