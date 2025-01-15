Left Menu

Biden Secures Nature's Legacy with Monument Designations in California

President Joe Biden designated Chuckwalla and Sattitla Highlands as national monuments to protect Native American sites and restrict mining. This act, aligned with efforts to protect 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030, emphasizes environmental conservation amidst climate challenges revealed by California wildfires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2025 05:55 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 05:55 IST
Biden Secures Nature's Legacy with Monument Designations in California
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant conservation move, President Joe Biden announced the designation of two new national monuments in California. These protected areas aim to honor Native American tribes and shield over 3,200 square kilometers of land from mining and drilling.

The Los Angeles wildfires delayed Biden's initial plans to announce these designations in California. Instead, the announcement took place at the White House. The president stressed the importance of protecting natural wonders amid increasing climate challenges.

The Chuckwalla and Sattitla Highlands National Monuments, home to rare species, will no longer be subjected to energy exploration. This marks a crucial part of Biden's broader initiative to conserve U.S. lands and waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025