Mouth Painting: A Triumph of Resilience
Mridul Ghosh, a retired aircraftman and quadriplegic, found resilience and artistic expression through mouth painting. At the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre in Pune, he presented a painted portrait to the Army chief. Despite physical challenges, Ghosh's art becomes a source of inspiration, reflecting strength and creativity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-01-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 09:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Mridul Ghosh, a retired aircraftman now confined to a wheelchair, has turned his life around through the unconventional medium of mouth painting, offering a powerful testament to resilience and perseverance.
This week, at the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre in Pune, Ghosh, who was injured in service in 2010 and left paralysed, presented a mouth-painted portrait to the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi.
General Dwivedi, impressed by the residents' skills, highlighted their exemplary strength and creativity, noting their achievements as inspiration and their growing role as future leaders.
