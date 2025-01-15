Celebrating Kanuma: Bonds Beyond Time
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended Kanuma festival greetings. He emphasized the cultural significance of the festival, highlighting the bond between cattle and farmers. Naidu expressed hope for enduring values and happiness for families during the festival season.
In a heartfelt message, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday extended warm Kanuma festival greetings to the state's populace.
Emphasizing the festival's significance, Naidu highlighted that Kanuma is a time to celebrate culinary delights and foster familial happiness.
He remarked on the timeless connection between cattle and farmers, underscoring the lasting relationships Kanuma represents, and expressed his desire for these values to persist.
