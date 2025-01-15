Hari Om Bridges Tradition and Technology at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025
Hari Om, a devotional OTT platform, offers free subscriptions at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. This spiritual gathering in Prayagraj highlights India's cultural heritage, drawing millions of devotees. Hari Om aims to blend tradition with modernity through its extensive devotional content available for free to attendees.
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – In a unique initiative, Hari Om, India's trailblazing devotional OTT platform, is set to distribute free subscriptions to attendees of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the globe's largest spiritual congregation.
The event, taking place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, marks an extraordinary moment in time due to a rare celestial alignment not seen in 144 years. Millions of devotees, saints, and pilgrims from around the world are expected to participate in this celebration of India's rich spiritual and cultural heritage.
Hari Om, featuring over 20 devotional shows and numerous spiritual resources, aims to bridge the gap between tradition and technology. Vibhu Agarwal, the platform's founder, describes the initiative as a way to give back to those experiencing this colossal cultural event.
