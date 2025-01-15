Left Menu

Hari Om Bridges Tradition and Technology at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Hari Om, a devotional OTT platform, offers free subscriptions at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. This spiritual gathering in Prayagraj highlights India's cultural heritage, drawing millions of devotees. Hari Om aims to blend tradition with modernity through its extensive devotional content available for free to attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:29 IST
Hari Om Bridges Tradition and Technology at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – In a unique initiative, Hari Om, India's trailblazing devotional OTT platform, is set to distribute free subscriptions to attendees of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the globe's largest spiritual congregation.

The event, taking place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, marks an extraordinary moment in time due to a rare celestial alignment not seen in 144 years. Millions of devotees, saints, and pilgrims from around the world are expected to participate in this celebration of India's rich spiritual and cultural heritage.

Hari Om, featuring over 20 devotional shows and numerous spiritual resources, aims to bridge the gap between tradition and technology. Vibhu Agarwal, the platform's founder, describes the initiative as a way to give back to those experiencing this colossal cultural event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025