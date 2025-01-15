Historic Agreement: Polish-Ukrainian WWII Exhumations Set to Begin

In a landmark visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Poland on Wednesday, marking a significant step in addressing a long-standing historical grievance between the two countries. The visit follows an agreement on the exhumation of Polish victims of World War II-era massacres carried out by Ukrainian nationalists.

The Polish Prime Minister's office confirmed that Donald Tusk welcomed Zelenskyy, and both leaders held a joint news conference to discuss the agreement, categorized as a breakthrough by Tusk. The exhumations, a contentious issue straining relations for years, signify Poland's current influential role as holder of the EU's rotating presidency.

Despite Poland's robust support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, the unresolved issue of mass graves from nearly 80 years ago has continued to be a source of bitterness for many Poles. As Poland prepares for an upcoming presidential election, Tusk hopes the resolution of this issue will strengthen his political standing.

