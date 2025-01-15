Left Menu

Historic Agreement: Polish-Ukrainian WWII Exhumations Set to Begin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Poland to finalize an agreement addressing historical tensions: the exhumation of Polish WWII massacre victims. Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced progress on the issue, crucial for Polish interests amid political challenges. The exhumations could reconcile historical grievances between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:21 IST
Historic Agreement: Polish-Ukrainian WWII Exhumations Set to Begin
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a landmark visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Poland on Wednesday, marking a significant step in addressing a long-standing historical grievance between the two countries. The visit follows an agreement on the exhumation of Polish victims of World War II-era massacres carried out by Ukrainian nationalists.

The Polish Prime Minister's office confirmed that Donald Tusk welcomed Zelenskyy, and both leaders held a joint news conference to discuss the agreement, categorized as a breakthrough by Tusk. The exhumations, a contentious issue straining relations for years, signify Poland's current influential role as holder of the EU's rotating presidency.

Despite Poland's robust support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, the unresolved issue of mass graves from nearly 80 years ago has continued to be a source of bitterness for many Poles. As Poland prepares for an upcoming presidential election, Tusk hopes the resolution of this issue will strengthen his political standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025