FITUR 2025: Redefining Global Tourism with Innovation and Sustainability

The International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR), hosted by IFEMA MADRID, is set to unite the global tourism sector from January 22 to 26 for its 45th run. The event will focus on the sector's exceptional performance in 2024 and optimistic prospects for 2025, with themes of sustainability and innovation leading the agenda.

As the opening event of the international tourism fair calendar, FITUR reinforces its prominence as the leading gathering in terms of participants and attendees. Supported by public and private stakeholders, FITUR will welcome 9,500 companies from 156 countries, including 884 prime exhibitors showcasing in nine halls across 101 officially represented countries.

The event is expected to draw more than 150,000 professionals and nearly 100,000 general visitors, potentially bringing an economic boon of €445 million to Madrid. Highlights include Brazil as the Partner Country, showcasing record-breaking tourism figures, and thematic areas focusing on digital transformation within the industry.

