Preparations Underway for Massive Maha Kumbh Crowd

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to ensure seamless arrangements for an anticipated 8-10 crore devotees attending the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh on January 29.

Presiding over a review of recent preparations, Adityanath highlighted that more than six crore pilgrims had already participated in the Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti rituals. He emphasized the need for elevated measures to cope with the larger influx expected on Mauni Amavasya.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of collaborating with the Railways for the efficient operation of both regular and special Maha Kumbh trains, enhancing mobile networks for better communication, and ensuring continuous transportation. Sanitation facilities will also be maintained to the highest standards, with 24×7 electricity and water supplies vital for the event's success.

