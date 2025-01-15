Left Menu

Preparations Underway for Massive Maha Kumbh Crowd

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to enhance preparations for the expected influx of 8-10 crore devotees at the Maha Kumbh in January. This includes coordination with Railways for special trains, enhanced mobile connectivity, continuous transport services, and maintaining sanitation facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:08 IST
Preparations Underway for Massive Maha Kumbh Crowd
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to ensure seamless arrangements for an anticipated 8-10 crore devotees attending the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh on January 29.

Presiding over a review of recent preparations, Adityanath highlighted that more than six crore pilgrims had already participated in the Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti rituals. He emphasized the need for elevated measures to cope with the larger influx expected on Mauni Amavasya.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of collaborating with the Railways for the efficient operation of both regular and special Maha Kumbh trains, enhancing mobile networks for better communication, and ensuring continuous transportation. Sanitation facilities will also be maintained to the highest standards, with 24×7 electricity and water supplies vital for the event's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025