Agniveers Make History at 77th Army Day Parade

The 77th Army Day Parade featured many firsts, including an all-girl NCC contingent and a female Agniveer group. The event, held in Pune, showcased military might and new technology like robotic mules. Female participants expressed pride in their achievements, hoping to inspire future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:23 IST
The 77th Army Day Parade, held for the first time in Pune, was marked by several historic moments, notably the inclusion of an all-girl contingent from the National Cadet Corps and a group of women Agniveers. The parade took place at the Bombay Engineering Group and Centre under the auspices of the Army's Southern Command.

Highlighting India's military prowess, the event also spotlighted technological advancements, featuring robotic mules that drew considerable attention from both distinguished guests and the general public. These nimble machines symbolize the modernization efforts of the Indian Army, capable of carrying loads to inaccessible areas and offering support in anti-militant operations.

The proud participants of the women's contingents articulated their joy and ambition to inspire other young women to join the armed forces. The 77th Army Day focused on the theme 'Samarth Bharat, Saksham Sena', emphasizing the Indian Army's commitment to contributing to a stronger nation.

