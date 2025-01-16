Kumbh Controversy: Model's Presence Sparks Debate

A controversy has erupted around anchor and influencer Harsha Richhariya's participation in the Chhavani Pravesh procession at the Maha Kumbh. Her presence alongside seers in a sacred ritual has sparked a debate about the event's spiritual integrity.

Swami Anand Swaroop of the Kali Sena criticized Richhariya, arguing that the Kumbh should not become a publicity platform for models but remain a spiritual gathering for knowledge and enlightenment. However, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri defended her involvement.

According to Mahant Ravindra Puri, Harsha Richhariya, referred to as Harshita, received 'mantra deeksha' but is not an ascetic. She wore traditional saffron, which stirred controversy but, as clarified, adheres to certain Sanatan traditions during significant events.

(With inputs from agencies.)