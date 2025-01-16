Left Menu

Kumbh Controversy: Model's Presence Sparks Debate

A debate ensued after model and anchor Harsha Richhariya participated in a sacred procession at the Maha Kumbh, drawing criticism from religious leaders who felt it diverted from the spiritual purpose of the event. Despite the backlash, Akhara representatives defended her participation, emphasizing traditional practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 01:09 IST
Kumbh Controversy: Model's Presence Sparks Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A controversy has erupted around anchor and influencer Harsha Richhariya's participation in the Chhavani Pravesh procession at the Maha Kumbh. Her presence alongside seers in a sacred ritual has sparked a debate about the event's spiritual integrity.

Swami Anand Swaroop of the Kali Sena criticized Richhariya, arguing that the Kumbh should not become a publicity platform for models but remain a spiritual gathering for knowledge and enlightenment. However, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri defended her involvement.

According to Mahant Ravindra Puri, Harsha Richhariya, referred to as Harshita, received 'mantra deeksha' but is not an ascetic. She wore traditional saffron, which stirred controversy but, as clarified, adheres to certain Sanatan traditions during significant events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025