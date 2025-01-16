Shockwaves in Bollywood: Saif Ali Khan Survives Intruder Attack

In an alarming incident that has sent shockwaves through Bollywood, actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The intruder, armed with a knife, injured Khan early Thursday morning, prompting his immediate hospitalization and surgery. The actor is now out of danger, according to his representatives.

Politicians like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alongside celebrities including Chiranjeevi and Sonu Sood, have expressed their concerns and wished Khan a speedy recovery. The attack has raised questions about the safety of high-profile individuals in Mumbai, particularly in areas like Bandra, known for its celebrity residences.

Mumbai Police are under pressure as actor Pooja Bhatt and others call for increased security and visibility in celebrity neighborhoods. The incident has also drawn comparisons to other high-profile security breaches in the city, adding to the urgency of addressing these safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)