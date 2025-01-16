Left Menu

Pope Francis' Health and Recent Falls

Pope Francis experienced a fall on Thursday, injuring his arm, according to the Vatican. This incident follows a previous fall weeks earlier that bruised his chin. Although he did not break his arm, a sling was used as a precaution. At 88, the pope deals with various health problems and uses a wheelchair frequently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:54 IST
Pope Francis' Health and Recent Falls
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis has sustained an injury following a fall on Thursday, the Vatican announced. The pope, 88, hurt his arm but did not suffer a fracture. As a preventive measure, a sling was applied.

This incident comes only weeks after another fall that left him with a significant chin bruise. On December 7, a mishap resulted in Francis hitting his chin on a nightstand.

Known for battling several health issues, the pope often requires a wheelchair for mobility, raising concerns about his well-being given these recent incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025