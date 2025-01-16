Pope Francis' Health and Recent Falls
Pope Francis experienced a fall on Thursday, injuring his arm, according to the Vatican. This incident follows a previous fall weeks earlier that bruised his chin. Although he did not break his arm, a sling was used as a precaution. At 88, the pope deals with various health problems and uses a wheelchair frequently.
16-01-2025
Pope Francis has sustained an injury following a fall on Thursday, the Vatican announced. The pope, 88, hurt his arm but did not suffer a fracture. As a preventive measure, a sling was applied.
This incident comes only weeks after another fall that left him with a significant chin bruise. On December 7, a mishap resulted in Francis hitting his chin on a nightstand.
Known for battling several health issues, the pope often requires a wheelchair for mobility, raising concerns about his well-being given these recent incidents.
