Railway Shake-Up: Fallout from New Delhi Stampede

Following a deadly stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station, Sukhwinder Singh and other officials have been reassigned. Singh has been transferred to Patiala Locomotive Works. The Railway Ministry is conducting a high-level inquiry to ascertain accountability for the unfortunate incident that killed 18 passengers.

Updated: 03-04-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:20 IST
Sukhwinder Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Sukhwinder Singh, previously the divisional railway manager for Delhi Division, has been reassigned to Patiala Locomotive Works following his removal stemming from a deadly stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station.

The transfer order, issued by the Railway Board on April 1, comes amid a reshuffling of personnel after the February 15 incident, which resulted in the deaths of 18 passengers.

A high-level inquiry is being conducted to determine accountability. Other officials have received similar 'punishment postings', reflecting the serious nature of the tragedy and its aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

