Railway Shake-Up: Fallout from New Delhi Stampede
Following a deadly stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station, Sukhwinder Singh and other officials have been reassigned. Singh has been transferred to Patiala Locomotive Works. The Railway Ministry is conducting a high-level inquiry to ascertain accountability for the unfortunate incident that killed 18 passengers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Sukhwinder Singh, previously the divisional railway manager for Delhi Division, has been reassigned to Patiala Locomotive Works following his removal stemming from a deadly stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station.
The transfer order, issued by the Railway Board on April 1, comes amid a reshuffling of personnel after the February 15 incident, which resulted in the deaths of 18 passengers.
A high-level inquiry is being conducted to determine accountability. Other officials have received similar 'punishment postings', reflecting the serious nature of the tragedy and its aftermath.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chaos Erupts in Madhya Pradesh Village Leading to Transfers
Allegations and Transfers: Jail Superintendent Accused of Harassment
Colonel's Family Demands CBI Probe in Patiala Police Assault Case
Escaping the NSA Grip: The Legal Transfer of Amritpal Singh's Accomplices
Justice Advocate Transferred Amidst Medical College Tragedy