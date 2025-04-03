Railway Shake-Up: Fallout from New Delhi Stampede

Sukhwinder Singh, previously the divisional railway manager for Delhi Division, has been reassigned to Patiala Locomotive Works following his removal stemming from a deadly stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station.

The transfer order, issued by the Railway Board on April 1, comes amid a reshuffling of personnel after the February 15 incident, which resulted in the deaths of 18 passengers.

A high-level inquiry is being conducted to determine accountability. Other officials have received similar 'punishment postings', reflecting the serious nature of the tragedy and its aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)