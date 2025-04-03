CRPF Chief Visits Family of Fallen Hero in West Bengal

In a poignant gesture of solidarity, CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh visited the family of fallen Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar Mandal in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district on Thursday. Mandal lost his life during a treacherous anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand handled by the paramilitary force.

The DG assured Mandal's grief-stricken parents and wife of unwavering support, pledging that the CRPF would stand by them indefinitely. The agency also emphasized maintaining close contact with Mandal's family to ensure their needs are addressed, demonstrating the force's enduring commitment.

Singh's visit mirrors his previous trips to bereft families, as he deliberately reaches out to the loved ones of troops who make the ultimate sacrifice. The late Sub-Inspector belonged to the 193rd CRPF battalion and is remembered for his supreme sacrifice and commitment to duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)