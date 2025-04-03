Left Menu

CRPF Chief Visits Family of Fallen Hero in West Bengal

CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh visited the family of Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar Mandal, who was killed in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand. Singh assured continual support to the family, underscoring the force's commitment to families of fallen personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:31 IST
CRPF Chief Visits Family of Fallen Hero in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant gesture of solidarity, CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh visited the family of fallen Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar Mandal in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district on Thursday. Mandal lost his life during a treacherous anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand handled by the paramilitary force.

The DG assured Mandal's grief-stricken parents and wife of unwavering support, pledging that the CRPF would stand by them indefinitely. The agency also emphasized maintaining close contact with Mandal's family to ensure their needs are addressed, demonstrating the force's enduring commitment.

Singh's visit mirrors his previous trips to bereft families, as he deliberately reaches out to the loved ones of troops who make the ultimate sacrifice. The late Sub-Inspector belonged to the 193rd CRPF battalion and is remembered for his supreme sacrifice and commitment to duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025