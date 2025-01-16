Left Menu

Whispers of the River and the Tree: An Artistic Celebration of Spirituality and Heritage

''Whispers of the River and the Tree'' is a grand Bharatanatyam production premiering on January 19, 2025, in Bengaluru. This event, celebrating the Sri Venugopalakrishnaswamy Temple's legacy, intertwines art, spirituality, and culture while supporting Cauvery River's rejuvenation. It features over 100 artists, directed by renowned maestros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:59 IST
Whispers of the River and the Tree: An Artistic Celebration of Spirituality and Heritage
Experience the divine convergence of art, spirituality, and culture at the ''Whispers of the River and the Tree,'' an enthralling Bharatanatyam production set to premiere on January 19, 2025, at Bengaluru's Prestige Centre for Performing Arts.

This inspiring event celebrates the sacred legacy of the Sri Venugopalakrishnaswamy Temple, bringing the profound connections between dance, music, and devotion to life. All proceeds will contribute to the rejuvenation of the Cauvery River and revitalization of the Krishna temple at Paschimavahini, preserving this heritage for future generations.

Directed by acclaimed Bharatanatyam maestros Poornima K. Gururaja and Badari Divya Bhushan, the production marries timeless tradition with contemporary art forms, featuring over 100 distinguished artists. The narrative explores themes of love, loss, devotion, and rediscovery, promising a spellbinding finale that inspires deep spiritual reflection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

