Court Grants Wild Boar Sanctuary on French Farm

A French court allowed a wild boar named Rillette, raised by horse breeder Elodie Cappe, to stay on her farm after authorities threatened removal. Animal rights activists, including Brigitte Bardot, supported Cappe, leading to a ruling against potential fines and allowing Rillette's continued care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:01 IST
A French court ruled that a wild boar named Rillette can remain with her owner, Elodie Cappe, despite threats from authorities to remove the animal from the horse farm in Chaource. The case gained significant attention from animal rights activists and the media.

Rillette, found near garbage bins as a piglet, was sterilised and vaccinated by Cappe, who sought legal authorisation to keep the boar. Authorities had rejected requests despite Cappe's provisions for the boar, citing potential penalties for illegal detainment of wild animals.

The case prompted public demonstrations and petitions, supported by figures like Brigitte Bardot. The tribunal ordered a reassessment of Cappe's application and awarded damages, citing the overwhelming public support as influential in the decision.

