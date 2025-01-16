Court Grants Wild Boar Sanctuary on French Farm

A French court ruled that a wild boar named Rillette can remain with her owner, Elodie Cappe, despite threats from authorities to remove the animal from the horse farm in Chaource. The case gained significant attention from animal rights activists and the media.

Rillette, found near garbage bins as a piglet, was sterilised and vaccinated by Cappe, who sought legal authorisation to keep the boar. Authorities had rejected requests despite Cappe's provisions for the boar, citing potential penalties for illegal detainment of wild animals.

The case prompted public demonstrations and petitions, supported by figures like Brigitte Bardot. The tribunal ordered a reassessment of Cappe's application and awarded damages, citing the overwhelming public support as influential in the decision.

