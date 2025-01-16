Left Menu

Thane's Eco-Friendly Ganesh Initiative: Shadu Clay Sculptures

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) aims to promote eco-friendly Ganesh idols by providing space and Shadu clay to sculptors. The initiative aligns with environmental regulations and seeks to replace non-biodegradable Plaster of Paris with sustainable materials, while introducing a licensing system for quality assurance.

  • Country:
  • India

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is taking a green initiative by offering 'Shadu' clay and working spaces to sculptors for crafting eco-friendly Ganesh idols, officials revealed on Thursday.

This measure aims to comply with environmental guidelines from the Bombay High Court and pollution control boards, in an effort to curb pollution caused by traditional idols made from non-biodegradable Plaster of Paris.

Last year, 30% of Ganesh idols in Thane were made from Shadu clay. TMC is also considering implementing a licensing system for idol sales to ensure quality and authenticity.

