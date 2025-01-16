Bittersweet Reunion: A Mother's Dilemma in Hostage Release Deal

In a bittersweet development, Israel and Hamas have reached a hostage release deal after 15 tumultuous months of conflict in Gaza. For Ruth Strum, this agreement brings mixed feelings as one of her sons is set to be released, while the other remains in Hamas captivity.

Strum, in an interview wearing a red t-shirt with photos of her sons, expressed her struggle, "It's not easy for a mother," she said, as she grappled with the uncertainty of their separation. Eitan Horn, 38, and Iair Horn, 46, were captured following a surprise attack, along with 249 others.

The upcoming release includes 33 hostages, leaving Strum's son Iair still in captivity. Despite the adversity, Strum continues to advocate for all hostages' release, imploring Prime Minister Netanyahu to act swiftly. Amidst her optimism, Strum imagines the day both her sons will reunite with her.

