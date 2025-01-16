Left Menu

Bittersweet Reunion: A Mother's Dilemma in Hostage Release Deal

Israel and Hamas have struck a hostage release deal after a 15-month conflict in Gaza, offering a bittersweet moment for Ruth Strum, whose sons were captured. While one son may be freed, the other remains in captivity, leaving Strum with mixed feelings as she continues to campaign for their release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:30 IST
In a bittersweet development, Israel and Hamas have reached a hostage release deal after 15 tumultuous months of conflict in Gaza. For Ruth Strum, this agreement brings mixed feelings as one of her sons is set to be released, while the other remains in Hamas captivity.

Strum, in an interview wearing a red t-shirt with photos of her sons, expressed her struggle, "It's not easy for a mother," she said, as she grappled with the uncertainty of their separation. Eitan Horn, 38, and Iair Horn, 46, were captured following a surprise attack, along with 249 others.

The upcoming release includes 33 hostages, leaving Strum's son Iair still in captivity. Despite the adversity, Strum continues to advocate for all hostages' release, imploring Prime Minister Netanyahu to act swiftly. Amidst her optimism, Strum imagines the day both her sons will reunite with her.

(With inputs from agencies.)

