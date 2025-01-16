Tragedy Strikes: Family Drowns in Bharathapuzha River
In a heartbreaking event, four individuals from Cheruthuruthy drowned in Bharathapuzha river. Kabeer, his wife Shahina, their daughter Sera Fathima, and nephew Fuvad Sanin were victims of a tragic accident. Despite rescue efforts, the family couldn't be saved. Officials were present to manage the situation.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, four members of a family drowned in the Bharathapuzha river at Cheruthuruthy on Thursday evening.
The victims, identified as Kabeer, 47, his wife Shahina, 35, their daughter Sera Fathima, 10, and Shahina's nephew Fuvad Sanin, 12, hailed from Cheruthuruthy, police officials stated. The accident occurred around 5.30 pm as the two children, playing near the riverbank, fell into the water. Kabeer and Shahina, in an attempt to save them, were swept away by the strong currents, witnesses reported to the police.
Despite immediate search efforts by local residents, police, and fire and rescue teams, Shahina could not be revived after being rushed to a nearby hospital. Kabeer, Fuvad, and Sera's bodies were later recovered, with authorities including Thrissur City Police Commissioner Ilango R overseeing operations on the scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gunfire Erupts in Los Angeles Mall Theft Incident
Tragic Incident: South Korean Plane Crash Investigation Underway
New Orleans police say they are dealing with a mass casualty incident after a car reportedly plowed into people, reports AP.
Five die in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag, including four who tried to rescue man from well: Official.
Biden Addresses Potential Terror Link Between New Orleans and Vegas Incidents