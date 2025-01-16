Sonam Wangchuk Advocates for Environmental Voting Rights

Sonam Wangchuk, the noted climate activist, has called on citizens to exercise their democratic rights to vote for environmental issues. He underscored the urgency of addressing concerns like melting glaciers, conserving plant life, and safeguarding Mother Nature. At an event organized by an NGO, Wangchuk, known for his leadership in the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh, highlighted the need for ardent advocates of climate issues in legislative bodies.

In a candid conversation titled 'Reflecting on Nature, Ladakh and Climate Change,' Wangchuk stated that if political parties do not pivot towards environmental priorities, voters should seek a change. Wangchuk, also recognized for inspiring a popular film character in '3 Idiots,' mentioned the historical struggles for rights, drawing parallels to the environmental cause. He expressed hope that climate issues would soon gain prominence in electoral considerations.

Despite being approached to join political ranks, Wangchuk is resolute in his grassroots approach and aims to work collaboratively with 'kingmakers' rather than becoming a political figure himself. He also voiced concerns about tourism's impact on Ladakh, advocating for sustainable, organic rural tourism over large-scale hotel developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)