Assam CM Calls for Tough Stance on Bangladesh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday called for India to adopt a tough policy towards Bangladesh, alongside similar actions against Pakistan. The decision he noted, should be strategic and rest with the central government.

Speaking at an official function, Sarma highlighted the importance of considering all security facets before acting on Pakistan and Bangladesh simultaneously or individually. The Northeast region's political leaders share similar sentiments.

On another front, the Chief Minister inaugurated two flyovers in Dibrugarh with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The projects, aimed at easing traffic, were completed at a cost of Rs 117 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)