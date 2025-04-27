Assam CM Calls for Tough Stance on Bangladesh
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged India to take a tough stance against Bangladesh, alongside Pakistan. He stressed the strategic nature of such decisions, which he hopes are under central government review. Sarma also inaugurated flyovers in Dibrugarh alongside Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday called for India to adopt a tough policy towards Bangladesh, alongside similar actions against Pakistan. The decision he noted, should be strategic and rest with the central government.
Speaking at an official function, Sarma highlighted the importance of considering all security facets before acting on Pakistan and Bangladesh simultaneously or individually. The Northeast region's political leaders share similar sentiments.
On another front, the Chief Minister inaugurated two flyovers in Dibrugarh with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The projects, aimed at easing traffic, were completed at a cost of Rs 117 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany Seeks Deeper Ties with India on Defence and Labour Migration
Heroes of Singapore: Indian Migrant Workers Honoured for Rescuing Children from Fire
Congress Faces Tough Questions on INDIA Bloc Status and Future Strategies
Exploring the Role of Vedic Astrology in the Indian Diaspora
Caravaggio's Lost Masterpiece: Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy Arrives in India