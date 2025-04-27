A Landmark Victory: Tamil Nadu's Advocates Champion Cooperative Federalism
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin applauded Supreme Court advocates for their role in a landmark case that ensured cooperative federalism. He emphasized the importance of the court's verdict in protecting states' rights and announced a panel to study Centre-State relations, highlighting the significance for democracy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-04-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 21:56 IST
- Country:
- India
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin recognized the valuable contributions of Supreme Court advocates in a pivotal case concerning the Governor's assent to Assembly bills.
He honored senior advocates Abhishek Singhvi, Rakesh Dwivedi, and P Wilson, alongside acknowledging Mukul Rohatgi's efforts, emphasizing their impact on cooperative federalism.
Stalin hailed the Supreme Court verdict as a triumph for state rights, prompting him to establish a panel to enhance Centre-State relations, reflecting a historic step for democracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav Calls for Constitutional Protection as Safeguard for Democracy
Akhilesh Yadav Champions the Constitution’s Role in Safeguarding Democracy
Cuban Dissident Serves Hope: Ferrer's Fight for Democracy Through Soup
Tributes to Ambedkar: A Beacon of Equality and Democracy
Canadian Politics and Hockey: When Democracy Reschedules