A Landmark Victory: Tamil Nadu's Advocates Champion Cooperative Federalism

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin recognized the valuable contributions of Supreme Court advocates in a pivotal case concerning the Governor's assent to Assembly bills.

He honored senior advocates Abhishek Singhvi, Rakesh Dwivedi, and P Wilson, alongside acknowledging Mukul Rohatgi's efforts, emphasizing their impact on cooperative federalism.

Stalin hailed the Supreme Court verdict as a triumph for state rights, prompting him to establish a panel to enhance Centre-State relations, reflecting a historic step for democracy.

