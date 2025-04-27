Left Menu

A Landmark Victory: Tamil Nadu's Advocates Champion Cooperative Federalism

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin applauded Supreme Court advocates for their role in a landmark case that ensured cooperative federalism. He emphasized the importance of the court's verdict in protecting states' rights and announced a panel to study Centre-State relations, highlighting the significance for democracy.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin recognized the valuable contributions of Supreme Court advocates in a pivotal case concerning the Governor's assent to Assembly bills.

He honored senior advocates Abhishek Singhvi, Rakesh Dwivedi, and P Wilson, alongside acknowledging Mukul Rohatgi's efforts, emphasizing their impact on cooperative federalism.

Stalin hailed the Supreme Court verdict as a triumph for state rights, prompting him to establish a panel to enhance Centre-State relations, reflecting a historic step for democracy.

