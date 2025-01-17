Guwahati Asian Film Festival 2025: A Celebration of Asian Cinema

The Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) 2025 is set to make its debut with an exciting showcase of Asian cinema, particularly spotlighting Assamese and North-Eastern filmmaking. Slated to run for three days starting February 7, the festival will be a hub for filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts.

Monita Borgohain, the honorary festival director, emphasized that GAFF 2025 will celebrate Asia's storytelling prowess, with a curated selection of 22 films, chosen from over 200 entries. The opening film is Babak Khajehpasha's 'In the Arms of the Tree', with 'My Melbourne' by directors Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, Onir, and Kabir Khan closing the event.

The festival will also host a competitive section for North-East Indian films, rewarding excellence in various categories. Besides screenings, panel discussions and workshops led by industry experts will provide educational opportunities. Notable guests include Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage and film critic Srinivasa Santhanam.

(With inputs from agencies.)