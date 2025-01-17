Akhilesh Yadav Prays for Saif Ali Khan's Recovery Post Attack

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav extended his prayers for actor Saif Ali Khan after a terrifying knife attack at the actor's Mumbai residence. Yadav, in a social media post, urged immediate government intervention to bolster protection for public figures and artistes.

The attack occurred at Khan's Bandra apartment when an intruder reportedly armed with a knife breached the actor's 12th-floor residence, injuring him multiple times. This has sparked a debate over the adequacy of security measures for high-profile celebrities.

Saif Ali Khan, a National Film Award recipient, is reportedly out of danger after undergoing emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have intensified their investigation to apprehend the attacker. Khan previously performed at the Saifai Mahotsav in 2016 when Akhilesh Yadav served as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)