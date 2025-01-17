Coldplay's Grand Stage in India: A Digital Symphony

British rock sensation Coldplay is set to make waves in India as they collaborate with Mukesh Ambani's broadcast venture to livestream one of their highly anticipated concerts in Ahmedabad. This move highlights a growing trend among international artists to tap into the vibrant Indian fan base.

The Coldplay concert, scheduled for January 26 in Gujarat, sold out in minutes, indicating a huge demand. This marks a significant partnership since Reliance Industries joined forces with Walt Disney, creating India's largest entertainment conglomerate with an $8.5 billion merger.

Fans across India can tune into Disney+ Hotstar to witness Coldplay's concert live. The evolving events market in India is drawing major global stars, supported by a young demographic eagerly consuming entertainment through streaming platforms.

