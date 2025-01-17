Left Menu

Coldplay's Grand Stage in India: A Digital Symphony

Coldplay partners with Mukesh Ambani's broadcast for a livestream concert in Ahmedabad. The band aims to connect with Indian fans via Disney+ Hotstar. This marks a major engagement in the fast-evolving Indian events market, attracting global musicians like Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British rock sensation Coldplay is set to make waves in India as they collaborate with Mukesh Ambani's broadcast venture to livestream one of their highly anticipated concerts in Ahmedabad. This move highlights a growing trend among international artists to tap into the vibrant Indian fan base.

The Coldplay concert, scheduled for January 26 in Gujarat, sold out in minutes, indicating a huge demand. This marks a significant partnership since Reliance Industries joined forces with Walt Disney, creating India's largest entertainment conglomerate with an $8.5 billion merger.

Fans across India can tune into Disney+ Hotstar to witness Coldplay's concert live. The evolving events market in India is drawing major global stars, supported by a young demographic eagerly consuming entertainment through streaming platforms.

