Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Recovering Well After Knife Attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is recovering well after suffering multiple stab wounds in a knife attack at his Bandra apartment. Following emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital, his condition is improving. Doctors are restricting visitors for his rest and recovery, especially due to wounds prone to infection.

Updated: 17-01-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:49 IST
Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Recovering Well After Knife Attack
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is on the road to recovery after sustaining multiple injuries from a knife attack. The incident occurred in his Bandra apartment and saw the 54-year-old actor receiving six stab injuries.

Following the attack, Khan underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Doctors announced that his health parameters are steadily improving.

He is being moved from the Intensive Care Unit to a special room. Visitors are being limited to ensure adequate rest and reduce infection risks, especially regarding injuries to his back.

(With inputs from agencies.)

