Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Recovering Well After Knife Attack

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is on the road to recovery after sustaining multiple injuries from a knife attack. The incident occurred in his Bandra apartment and saw the 54-year-old actor receiving six stab injuries.

Following the attack, Khan underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Doctors announced that his health parameters are steadily improving.

He is being moved from the Intensive Care Unit to a special room. Visitors are being limited to ensure adequate rest and reduce infection risks, especially regarding injuries to his back.

