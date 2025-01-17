Star Resilience: Saif Ali Khan's Recovery from Knife Attack
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is recovering well after being attacked at home. Doctors at Lilavati Hospital reported he underwent emergency surgery for stab wounds, including one near his spine. Khan is expected to be discharged soon. The attack occurred during a robbery attempt at his Bandra apartment.
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is recuperating after a knife attack at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. Doctors at Lilavati Hospital stated that the 54-year-old actor is doing 'very well' post-surgery and might be discharged shortly.
The actor, who sustained multiple stab injuries including a serious one near his spine, was initially admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange reported that Khan's surgery was successful, and he has been moved to a special room.
The attack occurred during an attempted robbery. The armed intruder reportedly demanded Rs 1 crore. Despite the gravity of the situation, Khan's recovery is on track, and he is currently on bed rest with the expectation of a prompt release from the hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
