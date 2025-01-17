Star Resilience: Saif Ali Khan's Recovery from Knife Attack

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is recuperating after a knife attack at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. Doctors at Lilavati Hospital stated that the 54-year-old actor is doing 'very well' post-surgery and might be discharged shortly.

The actor, who sustained multiple stab injuries including a serious one near his spine, was initially admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange reported that Khan's surgery was successful, and he has been moved to a special room.

The attack occurred during an attempted robbery. The armed intruder reportedly demanded Rs 1 crore. Despite the gravity of the situation, Khan's recovery is on track, and he is currently on bed rest with the expectation of a prompt release from the hospital.

