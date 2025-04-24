Lilavati Hospital Offers Free Treatment for Pahalgam Attack Victims
Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital will provide free medical care to individuals affected by the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack resulted in 26 casualties, including tourists. The hospital's decision, led by Charuben Mehta and Rajesh Mehta, showcases solidarity and support for victims and their families during this national crisis.
In a compassionate response to the recent terror attack near Pahalgam, Kashmir, Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre announced on Thursday its decision to offer free medical treatment to the affected individuals. At least 26 people lost their lives in the attack, with several others injured, prompting this generous gesture.
Charuben Mehta, the hospital's Founder and Permanent Trustee for Life, along with Permanent Trustee Rajesh Mehta, expressed deep shock and sorrow over the incident. The Hospital's statement emphasized their solidarity with the victims, their families, the Indian Army, and the Government of India during this period of national mourning.
Rajesh Mehta urged those in need of medical care to reach out to the hospital promptly, reaffirming the institution's commitment to serving humanity in the wake of such tragedies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
