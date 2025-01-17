Tragic Drowning at Tiru Waterfall: Three Lives Lost
Three young men drowned while bathing at Tiru Waterfall in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district. The victims, aged between 20 and 25, were part of a group visiting the waterfall for a picnic. Local divers retrieved the bodies, but they were declared dead at a nearby hospital.
In a tragic incident, three young men drowned at Tiru Waterfall, located in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, while bathing on Friday.
The waterfall, situated in the Budmu police station area, is about 40 kilometers from the state capital. The victims were part of a group from Chanho and Ranchi, confirmed Budmu police in-charge Ritesh Kumar.
The group had gone to the waterfall for a picnic. Although local divers managed to retrieve the bodies, the victims were pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital, Kumar stated.
