Tragic Drowning at Tiru Waterfall: Three Lives Lost

In a tragic incident, three young men drowned at Tiru Waterfall, located in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, while bathing on Friday.

The waterfall, situated in the Budmu police station area, is about 40 kilometers from the state capital. The victims were part of a group from Chanho and Ranchi, confirmed Budmu police in-charge Ritesh Kumar.

The group had gone to the waterfall for a picnic. Although local divers managed to retrieve the bodies, the victims were pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital, Kumar stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)