Rasha Thadani: Carrying the Legacy Forward with 'Azaad'
Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, debuts with 'Azaad', aiming to uphold her family's cinematic legacy. Co-starring with Aaman Devgan under director Abhishek Kapoor, she shared insights about learning from her mother and valuing her early acting experiences.
Rasha Thadani, the promising newcomer and offspring of celebrated actresses Raveena Tandon and film distributor Anil Thadani, embarks on her film career with 'Azaad'. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, reflects on the enduring connection between a stable boy and his horse.
While Rasha follows in the footsteps of her illustrious family, she is determined to leave her mark on the industry. 'I wish I can take it forward to make him proud', she acknowledged, recognizing her grandfather's legacy.
Following her mother's advice, Rasha emphasizes the significance of heeding her director's vision. Her mother remains reliant on director guidance, a method she imparted to Rasha.
