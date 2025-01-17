Left Menu

Connections India: Empowering Youth Through Theatre

Connections India 2025, a project by NCPA and the National Theatre UK, empowers Mumbai's youth through theatre. Sixteen institutions present plays exploring diverse themes. Under professional guidance, students gained invaluable experience. The initiative, supported by major trusts, emphasizes inclusivity and creativity for young theatre-makers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai is set to wrap up the third edition of Connections India in partnership with the National Theatre UK. Initiated in August 2024, this unique program offers young talents from Mumbai schools a platform to explore their creative potential through theatrical experiences.

This edition sees 16 schools, colleges, and NGOs performing plays, including those by Indian playwrights, staged at the NCPA's Experimental Theatre. Themes range from climate change to personal success, highlighting the program's commitment to contemporary issues. The festival offers students invaluable exposure under the mentorship of seasoned theatre professionals.

Bruce Guthrie, Head of Theatre & Films at NCPA, emphasizes this initiative's role in youth development, enhanced by partnerships with Tata Trusts and others. Adding to the collaborative spirit, Shernaz Patel, Creative Learning Director, praises the project's inclusivity and educational impact, citing its success in celebrating young voices in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

