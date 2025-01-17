Angath Prefab Unveils New Visionary Logo

Angath Prefab Pvt. Ltd., a leader in the prefabrication and infrastructure industry, has unveiled a new logo that symbolizes the company's dedication to sustainable and innovative solutions. The fresh design integrates the Damru of Lord Shiva and the Infinity symbol, embodying rhythm and endless potential.

According to Pankaj Gupta, Director at Angath Prefab Pvt. Ltd., the new logo is a significant milestone, reflecting the company's evolution and commitment to excellence in the prefab industry. The design was created by Delhi-based agency Absolute Factor, emphasizing Angath's unique identity in a competitive market.

Established in 2010, Angath Prefab is renowned for manufacturing a wide range of prefabricated buildings. Their products provide immediate space solutions, aligning with industry standards and supporting innovation and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)