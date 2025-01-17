Angath Prefab Unveils New Visionary Logo
Angath Prefab Pvt. Ltd. has launched a new logo symbolizing the company's dedication to sustainable and innovative solutions. The design features the Damru of Lord Shiva and the Infinity symbol, representing rhythm and limitless potential. This rebranding reflects Angath's vision of growth and sustainability in the prefabrication industry.
- Country:
- India
Angath Prefab Pvt. Ltd., a leader in the prefabrication and infrastructure industry, has unveiled a new logo that symbolizes the company's dedication to sustainable and innovative solutions. The fresh design integrates the Damru of Lord Shiva and the Infinity symbol, embodying rhythm and endless potential.
According to Pankaj Gupta, Director at Angath Prefab Pvt. Ltd., the new logo is a significant milestone, reflecting the company's evolution and commitment to excellence in the prefab industry. The design was created by Delhi-based agency Absolute Factor, emphasizing Angath's unique identity in a competitive market.
Established in 2010, Angath Prefab is renowned for manufacturing a wide range of prefabricated buildings. Their products provide immediate space solutions, aligning with industry standards and supporting innovation and sustainability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Women and Digital Innovation Shine at Mahakumbh 2025 Prep
Fabtech Technologies Launches IPO to Fuel Cleanroom Innovations
Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress
Non-Life Insurers Set to Soar: Embracing Innovation & Digital Drive
Rajnath Singh Celebrates DRDO's 67th Foundation Day: Sets Vision for Innovation and Collaboration in Defence R&D