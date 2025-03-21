TrendVision 2024-25: A Spectacular Celebration of Hair Artistry and Innovation

Wella Professionals, a leader in the hair industry, hosted the much-anticipated TrendVision 2024-25 Grand Finale in New Delhi. The event saw 21 of India's top hairstylists compete in a dazzling display of creativity and skill, judged by renowned experts, including Wella Global Ambassador Alexis Ferrer.

The winners, Lalruattluanga, Ravi Raj Joiya, Khushal Mali, Sapna Alay, Netra Vilas, and Nidhi, earned the chance to represent India at Wella's Global Destination Event and participate in exclusive masterclasses. Their impressive work highlights the talent and innovation present in India's hairdressing industry.

Wella also relaunched its iconic Color Touch line, now featuring a vegan formula and built-in Metal Purifier. The brand introduced new services like Grey Blending and Color Touch Melt, showcasing limitless possibilities in hair artistry, and reinforcing Wella's commitment to creative excellence.

