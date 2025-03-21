Celebrating Innovation: Samsonite Unveils the New Streamlite
Samsonite celebrates its 115th anniversary by launching the New Streamlite collection, a blend of classic design and modern innovation. It features TSA-approved locks, Aero-Trac™ Whirl Suspension Wheels, and luxurious interiors. Available worldwide, it combines functionality with elegance for discerning travelers.
- Country:
- India
Samsonite is marking its 115th anniversary with the launch of the New Streamlite collection, a series that perfectly blends classic and modern elements in luggage design. This collection underscores the brand's commitment to innovation and recalls the design motifs of the 1940s while integrating advanced contemporary features.
The New Streamlite is available in Admiral Blue and Bermuda Green, featuring a sleek, framed exterior with TSA-approved lock frames for enhanced security. Its Aero-Trac™ Whirl Suspension Wheels are designed to minimize noise and vibration, ensuring smooth transitions on diverse surfaces.
This three-piece collection includes a briefcase, Spinner 55, and Spinner 75, each showcasing meticulous craftsmanship with a luxurious interior finish. The collection is appreciated not only for its aesthetic appeal but also for practical features like premium packing cubes and a monogrammable tag, making it a valuable collector's item. The New Streamlite is available at select Samsonite stores, pop-up locations, and online.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transforming Vietnam’s Social Insurance: Digital Innovation and Policy Recommendations
Co-innovation Centre launched at Crescent Innovation & Incubation Council
o2h Group Celebrates 20 Years with Thought-Provoking Panel Discussions at 7th o2h Collaborative Innovation Conference
CSIR’s E-Tractor Roadshow Flagged Off by Dr. Jitendra Singh from Jammu, Showcasing Innovation in Sustainable Agriculture
Marico Innovation Foundation Honours Seven Game-Changing Innovators at the Tenth Edition of Indian Innovation Icons 2025