Celebrating Innovation: Samsonite Unveils the New Streamlite

Samsonite celebrates its 115th anniversary by launching the New Streamlite collection, a blend of classic design and modern innovation. It features TSA-approved locks, Aero-Trac™ Whirl Suspension Wheels, and luxurious interiors. Available worldwide, it combines functionality with elegance for discerning travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Samsonite is marking its 115th anniversary with the launch of the New Streamlite collection, a series that perfectly blends classic and modern elements in luggage design. This collection underscores the brand's commitment to innovation and recalls the design motifs of the 1940s while integrating advanced contemporary features.

The New Streamlite is available in Admiral Blue and Bermuda Green, featuring a sleek, framed exterior with TSA-approved lock frames for enhanced security. Its Aero-Trac™ Whirl Suspension Wheels are designed to minimize noise and vibration, ensuring smooth transitions on diverse surfaces.

This three-piece collection includes a briefcase, Spinner 55, and Spinner 75, each showcasing meticulous craftsmanship with a luxurious interior finish. The collection is appreciated not only for its aesthetic appeal but also for practical features like premium packing cubes and a monogrammable tag, making it a valuable collector's item. The New Streamlite is available at select Samsonite stores, pop-up locations, and online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

