Left Menu

Mystical Ritual: The Controversial Maha Samadhi Ceremony of Gopan Swami

The funeral rites of Gopan Swami, a 69-year-old man, attracted attention after his family's claims of samadhi required legal intervention. Exhumation and post-mortem of his body confirmed a natural death. A subsequent ceremonial reburial was conducted amidst religious chants, following initial community protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:46 IST
Mystical Ritual: The Controversial Maha Samadhi Ceremony of Gopan Swami
  • Country:
  • India

The final rituals for 69-year-old Gopan Swami were conducted under curious circumstances, with his distressed family fronting allegations of samadhi—an intentional departure from life. His body had initially garnered police attention, leading to an investigation and a post-mortem that declared the death natural.

The burial took place near Neyyattinkara, with followers and mourners gathering around the 'rishi peetham' pit, serenading the deceased with ritualistic chants. The processional transport was adorned in reverence, reflecting Swami's spiritual legacy, amid earlier tensions around exhumation.

Family and local supporters described the final act with veneration as 'Maha Samadhi'. Despite earlier protests, the reburial proceeded smoothly, illustrating the complex interplay of faith and legal frameworks as claims about Swami's mystical death unfolded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025