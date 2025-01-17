Bollywood Scare: Saif Ali Khan Survives Violent Attack

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is recuperating after a chilling knife attack in his Mumbai home. An assailant, who is yet to be captured, brutally stabbed Khan during a failed robbery attempt.

Despite more than 30 police teams scouring the area, the perpetrator has not been apprehended. Authorities have dismissed any ties to organized crime, suggesting the attacker was unaware of Khan's identity.

Khan is hospitalized with multiple injuries, including a severe spinal wound. Doctors express optimism about his recovery, citing swift medical intervention, and anticipate his discharge in the coming days.

