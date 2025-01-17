Bollywood Scare: Saif Ali Khan Survives Violent Attack
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder in his Mumbai apartment. Despite a massive police hunt, the attacker remains at large, with no evidence of underworld links. Khan is recovering from his injuries, including a critical spinal wound. He is expected to be discharged soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is recuperating after a chilling knife attack in his Mumbai home. An assailant, who is yet to be captured, brutally stabbed Khan during a failed robbery attempt.
Despite more than 30 police teams scouring the area, the perpetrator has not been apprehended. Authorities have dismissed any ties to organized crime, suggesting the attacker was unaware of Khan's identity.
Khan is hospitalized with multiple injuries, including a severe spinal wound. Doctors express optimism about his recovery, citing swift medical intervention, and anticipate his discharge in the coming days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Police Capture Mewat Gang Members After ATM Heist
Delhi Police Nabs Thief, Recovers Stolen Mobiles and Auto
Fog-Induced Collision Injures 45 on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
Daring Heist: Key Suspect Nabbed in Multi-Crore Jewellery Robbery
Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants