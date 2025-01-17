Left Menu

Kareena Records Statement as Saif Ali Khan Recovering from Attack

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has recorded her statement with the Bandra Police regarding an attack on her husband, Saif Ali Khan, at their residence. The Mumbai Police are actively investigating the case, with no arrests yet made, while Saif recovers from surgery after sustaining severe injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:32 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo/instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recorded her statement with the Bandra Police concerning the shocking attack on her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, at their Bandra residence early Thursday morning. The statement was formally documented on Friday evening at her home, in the presence of police personnel.

The investigation into the attack has seen over 30 statements collected so far. Mumbai Police have assembled 20 dedicated teams, along with 10 specialized units from the Crime Branch, to carry out an extensive probe. Authorities have seized CCTV footage from the vicinity, and three suspects are currently being interrogated.

Despite the investigative efforts, no arrests have been made yet. Earlier, Saif's household staff were taken to the Bandra Police Station for questioning but were later released. Meanwhile, the auto-rickshaw driver who transported Saif to the hospital recounted the incident, highlighting how he aided during the critical hours.

According to the driver, Saif was 'bleeding' from his neck and back when he was found at 2 a.m. The driver recounted observing a woman struggling to find an auto, and upon responding to calls from the residence, he discovered the bloodied actor and helped rush him to Lilavati Hospital.

The assault on Saif occurred as he confronted an intruder at his 11th-floor Bandra apartment, leading to a violent scuffle. The attack resulted in severe stab injuries, necessitating surgery at Lilavati Hospital where a 2.5-inch blade was removed from Saif's spine. Although declared 'out of danger,' Saif remains under close medical supervision to ensure his recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

