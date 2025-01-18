Left Menu

Punjabi Star Diljit Dosanjh Shines Light on Jaswant Singh Khalra’s Legacy

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh announced his film 'Punjab 95', based on rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's life, will release globally on February 7, without cuts. Directed by Honey Trehan, the film explores Khalra's investigations into human rights abuses during Punjab's militancy era but won't premiere in India yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh has taken the cinematic world by storm with the announcement of his latest film, 'Punjab 95', set to release globally on February 7. The movie, which has been highly anticipated by fans, will debut without any cuts.

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, the film is centered around the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. Notably, it will not be screened in India due to complications with the Central Board of Film Certification (CFBC). The cast includes actors like Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky, who have added depth to the movie.

The film sheds light on Khalra's dogged pursuit of justice during the turbulent militancy period in Punjab, particularly focusing on his investigations into human rights violations and the mysterious disappearances of Sikhs during the time. Despite a planned premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, 'Punjab 95' was pulled from the lineup, highlighting the controversies still surrounding Khalra's story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

