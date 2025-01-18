Fear, Greed, and the Metaphorical Bus: Navigating Opportunities and Inclusion
Suvir Saran explores the complexities of fear and greed that dictate our actions and decisions. Comparing life to a crowded DTC bus, he emphasizes the importance of inclusion, challenging us to make room for others. By overcoming fears, we foster trust and collective progress.
- Country:
- India
During a quiet dinner conversation, Suvir Saran's brother Samir Saran, President of the Observer Research Foundation, casually remarked that fear and greed are fundamental drivers of human behavior. This simple statement underlined how these two emotions shape our decisions, desires, and denials, acting as architects of power and its excesses.
Saran draws a parallel between life's struggles and the crowded experience of a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus. To those outside, the bus represents opportunity and progress, yet once inside, the experience becomes claustrophobic, highlighting how fear and greed dictate human nature to protect our comforts.
Through personal anecdotes, Saran emphasizes the need for inclusion and empathy by looking at life from 'outside in.' He urges readers to overcome fear and greed, suggesting that making room for others enriches perspectives, fosters connection, and drives collective advancement. The journey is as crucial as the destination, and making space for fellow travelers strengthens trust and unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Railway Minister Drives Progress in Assam with New Trains and Developments
Temple Rituals Debate: A Clash of Tradition and Progress in Kerala
Gujarat Mosque Trustee Arrested for Forced Eviction of Shopkeepers
Capital Infra Trust's Landmark IPO: Pioneering InvIT Launch of 2025
Collaboration Brings Progress to Hammanskraal’s Water Crisis