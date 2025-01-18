Saif Ali Khan's Swift Recovery After Intruder Attack: An Ongoing Investigation

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is on the mend after a harrowing incident at his Bandra residence, where an intruder inflicted stab wounds on him early Thursday morning. The attacker reportedly confronted the actor's maid, leading to a violent altercation when Saif intervened.

Rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital with major injuries, Saif underwent surgery for a thoracic spine injury. The successful procedure involved removing a 2.5-inch blade. His wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with family members like Soha Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore, visited him, relieved to learn he's been moved from the ICU to a regular room.

Mumbai Police have launched a comprehensive investigation, forming 20 teams to pursue the assailant. They're reviewing CCTV footage and questioning over 30 people, including the actor's staff and passers-by. Kareena has provided a statement to the Bandra Police, ensuring full cooperation as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)