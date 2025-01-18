Left Menu

Saif Ali Khan's Swift Recovery After Intruder Attack: An Ongoing Investigation

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is recuperating after being attacked at his Bandra home. Following surgery, Khan is stable. Authorities are actively investigating the case, forming 20 teams and examining CCTV footage. Khan's family, including wife Kareena Kapoor, has been providing support and cooperating with the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:13 IST
Kareena Kapoor at Lilavati Hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is on the mend after a harrowing incident at his Bandra residence, where an intruder inflicted stab wounds on him early Thursday morning. The attacker reportedly confronted the actor's maid, leading to a violent altercation when Saif intervened.

Rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital with major injuries, Saif underwent surgery for a thoracic spine injury. The successful procedure involved removing a 2.5-inch blade. His wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with family members like Soha Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore, visited him, relieved to learn he's been moved from the ICU to a regular room.

Mumbai Police have launched a comprehensive investigation, forming 20 teams to pursue the assailant. They're reviewing CCTV footage and questioning over 30 people, including the actor's staff and passers-by. Kareena has provided a statement to the Bandra Police, ensuring full cooperation as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

