TikTok's Legal Drama: A Global Phenomenon in Peril

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has backed a federal statute that may see TikTok banned in the US, unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance Ltd., sells it to an approved buyer. This ruling, originating from security concerns, pits national security against free speech rights.

The judgement follows years of legal battles amid tensions between Beijing and Washington. While TikTok fans reel from uncertainty, outgoing President Biden plans to leave the law's enforcement to incoming President Trump. The outcome could significantly impact the popular app's millions of US users and its thriving community of content creators.

Meanwhile, curiosity surrounds how TikTok rose to global prominence, becoming a cultural staple during the pandemic while rivals like Instagram and YouTube attempted to mimic its success. The court's decision sets the stage for legal and political contests that could shape social media's future landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)