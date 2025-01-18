Left Menu

Star Stabbed: Saif Ali Khan's Brush with Danger and Recovery

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed during a robbery attempt at his home. The suspect, Aakash Kailash Kannojia, was detained at Durg railway station. Khan is recovering well at Lilavati Hospital. The attack appears to be a 'stray incident' with no gang involvement.

  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, 54, was stabbed multiple times during a robbery attempt at his Bandra West apartment in Mumbai. Following the incident, police formed 30 teams to capture the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Aakash Kailash Kannojia, who was later detained at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh.

Authorities reported that CCTV footage captured the suspect's image, aiding in his apprehension. Khan, who sustained serious injuries including wounds to the neck and spine, is recovering at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and is expected to be discharged in a few days, according to doctors.

The attack is considered a 'stray incident' with no links to organized crime, as per the police investigation. The suspect, possibly unaware of Khan's identity, did not steal any valuables. The actor's wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, confirmed the intruder's aggression during the failed robbery attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

