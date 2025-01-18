Indira Bhawan: A New Era for Congress
The Indian National Congress inaugurated its new headquarters, Indira Bhawan, symbolizing its rich history and commitment to democracy. Designed by Hafeez Contractor, the structure celebrates the party's legacy through photographs and narratives of past leaders while introducing modern infrastructure for efficient operations.
The Indian National Congress has opened Indira Bhawan, its state-of-the-art headquarters on Kotla Road, marking a significant moment in its storied history. The new building replaces the long-standing Akbar Road offices and was inaugurated by key figures, including Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.
Indira Bhawan, conceptualized by Hafeez Contractor, showcases the Congress's extensive 139-year history, decorated with images of pivotal leaders and moments from India's freedom struggle to present-day achievements. Noteworthy is the inclusion of leaders who left the party, indicating an inclusive approach to its history.
Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 200-225 crore, the headquarters also strategically positions the Congress as a strong opposition force. With facilities like a 276-seat auditorium and a library honoring the late Manmohan Singh, Indira Bhawan is designed for openness and modern utilities.
