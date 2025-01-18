Indira Bhawan: A New Era for Congress

The Indian National Congress has opened Indira Bhawan, its state-of-the-art headquarters on Kotla Road, marking a significant moment in its storied history. The new building replaces the long-standing Akbar Road offices and was inaugurated by key figures, including Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Indira Bhawan, conceptualized by Hafeez Contractor, showcases the Congress's extensive 139-year history, decorated with images of pivotal leaders and moments from India's freedom struggle to present-day achievements. Noteworthy is the inclusion of leaders who left the party, indicating an inclusive approach to its history.

Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 200-225 crore, the headquarters also strategically positions the Congress as a strong opposition force. With facilities like a 276-seat auditorium and a library honoring the late Manmohan Singh, Indira Bhawan is designed for openness and modern utilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)