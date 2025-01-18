Left Menu

Sabarimala's Grand Celebration: Mandala Makaravilakku Festival Concludes Successfully

The Mandala Makaravilakku festival at Sabarimala temple concluded successfully with significant cooperation from all stakeholders. Over 5 million devotees visited for darshan during the festival period. The police and various departments ensured a smooth, safe, and satisfying experience for the visiting devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 18-01-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 22:41 IST
Sabarimala's Grand Celebration: Mandala Makaravilakku Festival Concludes Successfully
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mandala Makaravilakku festival at the revered Sabarimala temple wrapped up successfully, with the closing of the hill shrine set for Monday. Devotees wishing to participate in darshan were allowed to ascend the hill from Pampa until 6 pm Sunday night.

Police Coordinator ADGP S Sreejith credited the seamless conclusion of the festival to the concerted efforts of all involved, marking it a complaint-free, safe, and fulfilling experience for the pilgrims. An impressive 19,00,789 Ayyappa devotees have made their pilgrimage for darshan since December 30, with a total of 51,92,550 individuals visiting since November 15.

The festival's success was attributed to the effective collaboration between the Devaswom Board, government departments, and Ayyappa devotees. The police's strategic plan was praised, particularly by Devaswom Board authorities, for its role in ensuring a smooth operation, while the media significantly aided in communicating vital information to visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025