Sabarimala's Grand Celebration: Mandala Makaravilakku Festival Concludes Successfully

The Mandala Makaravilakku festival at the revered Sabarimala temple wrapped up successfully, with the closing of the hill shrine set for Monday. Devotees wishing to participate in darshan were allowed to ascend the hill from Pampa until 6 pm Sunday night.

Police Coordinator ADGP S Sreejith credited the seamless conclusion of the festival to the concerted efforts of all involved, marking it a complaint-free, safe, and fulfilling experience for the pilgrims. An impressive 19,00,789 Ayyappa devotees have made their pilgrimage for darshan since December 30, with a total of 51,92,550 individuals visiting since November 15.

The festival's success was attributed to the effective collaboration between the Devaswom Board, government departments, and Ayyappa devotees. The police's strategic plan was praised, particularly by Devaswom Board authorities, for its role in ensuring a smooth operation, while the media significantly aided in communicating vital information to visitors.

