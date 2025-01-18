Left Menu

Chennai International Book Fair: A Global Literary Milestone

The Chennai International Book Fair saw a record 1,125 MoUs signed with 60+ countries, marking a major milestone. Most MoUs focused on translations of Tamil to foreign languages and vice versa. Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin praised the fair's achievements and its global literary contributions.

In a significant boost to Tamil literature's global reach, the Chennai International Book Fair achieved a record-breaking milestone with the signing of 1,125 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) involving over 60 countries. This marks a continued growth trajectory from 365 MoUs in 2023 and 754 in 2024.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted that 1,005 of these agreements focus on translations from Tamil to foreign languages, with 120 facilitating translations into Tamil. Organised by the Directorate of Public Libraries and Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation under the Department of School Education, the fair underscores the government's commitment to promoting Tamil literature globally.

The event, held during the Pongal season, attracted delegations from 64 countries, showcasing the fair's prominence as one of the world's fastest-growing book markets. Chief Minister Stalin, who praised the fair's achievements and its role in showcasing the Dravidian model's success, released 75 new books as a part of the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

