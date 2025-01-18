Left Menu

NCC Cadets: The Ambassadors for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth praised NCC cadets as ambassadors of 'Viksit Bharat,' urging them to work toward India becoming a developed country by 2047. During his visit to the NCC Republic Day Camp, he commended their enthusiasm and cultural performances, emphasizing their role in nation-building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 23:19 IST
NCC Cadets: The Ambassadors for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, has acknowledged NCC cadets as the ambassadors of 'Viksit Bharat,' urging them to tirelessly work towards India achieving developed nation status by 2047.

During his visit to the National Cadet Corps Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantonment, Seth expressed delight over the NCC's expansion plans and the cadets' enthusiasm.

He reviewed a guard of honour, praised cultural performances showcasing India's diversity, and inspected social awareness models prepared by cadets from various regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025