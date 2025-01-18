NCC Cadets: The Ambassadors for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047
Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth praised NCC cadets as ambassadors of 'Viksit Bharat,' urging them to work toward India becoming a developed country by 2047. During his visit to the NCC Republic Day Camp, he commended their enthusiasm and cultural performances, emphasizing their role in nation-building.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 23:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, has acknowledged NCC cadets as the ambassadors of 'Viksit Bharat,' urging them to tirelessly work towards India achieving developed nation status by 2047.
During his visit to the National Cadet Corps Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantonment, Seth expressed delight over the NCC's expansion plans and the cadets' enthusiasm.
He reviewed a guard of honour, praised cultural performances showcasing India's diversity, and inspected social awareness models prepared by cadets from various regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Empowering Rural India: Modi's Vision for a Viksit Bharat
Empowering Youth: Gujarat's Role in Building a Viksit Bharat
Next 25 years very crucial for India and Delhi; these years will witness India becoming 'Viksit Bharat': PM Modi at BJP rally in Rohini.
India's Vision 2047: A Certain Destination
Empowering Youth for India's Future: Vision 2047