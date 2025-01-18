NCC Cadets: The Ambassadors for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, has acknowledged NCC cadets as the ambassadors of 'Viksit Bharat,' urging them to tirelessly work towards India achieving developed nation status by 2047.

During his visit to the National Cadet Corps Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantonment, Seth expressed delight over the NCC's expansion plans and the cadets' enthusiasm.

He reviewed a guard of honour, praised cultural performances showcasing India's diversity, and inspected social awareness models prepared by cadets from various regions.

