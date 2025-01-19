AI Revolutionizes Crowd Management at Maha Kumbh

In an unprecedented move, authorities at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj are employing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to manage crowds and ensure safety for millions of attendees. The sprawling religious festival, which draws over 45 crore visitors, has implemented AI-enabled cameras and real-time data monitoring.

More than 3,000 cameras, including underwater drones, capture live footage, which 400 personnel across four Integrated Control Command Centres analyze around the clock. Any increase in crowd density triggers alerts, allowing teams on the ground to take swift action and maintain order.

The implementation of AI is a groundbreaking effort to avoid the tragic disasters of past festivals. With AI at the helm, the Uttar Pradesh government aims to set new standards in crowd management while studying practices for future events worldwide.

